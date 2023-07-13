Zach Wilkie Signs with Rivermen for 2023-24

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed their first player ahead of the 2023-24 season. Defenseman Zach Wilkie will return to Peoria for his third season with the Rivermen.

A native of Villa Park, Illinois, Wilkie had a career season in 2022-23 with the Rivermen, netting 13 goals and adding on 30 assists from the back end for 43 points. Pacing all skaters in the Southern Professional Hockey League in plus-minus, Wilkie earned his first SPHL Defenseman of the Year award last season and was also named to the 2023 SPHL 1st All-Star Team, the first such honor in his career. In 2022-23, Wilkie led all defensemen in points (43), game-winning goals (3), and shots on net (171). He finished second in assists among defensemen behind Peoria teammate Nick Neville and in goals by a defenseman behind Huntsville's Robbie Fisher.

As a rookie with the Rivermen during the 2021-22 season, Wilkie was instrumental in securing Peoria's first-ever President's Cup title and first championship in over 20 years. Wilkie's rookie season saw him accumulate 27 points (3 goals, 24 assists) during the regular season whilst adding on another five points in the playoffs. Wilkie was named to the 2022 SPHL All-Rookie team in recognition of his efforts.

A four-year veteran of the Ontario Hockey League, Wilkie was named assistant captain before the 2022-23 campaign by Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy-Trudel and has been a recipient of the team's fan favorite award for two seasons in a row.

