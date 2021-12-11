Mayhem and Teddy Bears Soar on Saturday Night

December 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - While it may have been stormy outside, the Macon Coliseum was filled with sunshine as a raucous crowd of Mayhem fans and stuffed animals were amped up for Teddy Bear Toss Night. The Mayhem were out looking for revenge against the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs after having fell the night before.

The first period would be an anxious affair for both the human and stuffed animal fans. The Mayhem would get several opportunities to launch the coveted Teddy Bear Toss goal, however none would get through in the first. The Mayhem did have a few opportunities generated on the first powerplay of the game. The score would remain deadlocked at 0-0 as both squads headed to the locker room.

Roughly seven minutes into the second frame, Jeff Jones would gain the early advantage for the Railyard Dawgs, but it wouldn't last long.

The newest Mayhem acquisition would be the hero Macon needed. After driving to the net and getting a redirect, Chris Hunt would send the Macon Coliseum into a fur-flying frenzy with his first career goal. All in all, the Mayhem collected 776 stuffed animals that will be donated to various children's charities throughout middle Georgia including the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital and The Methodist Home. The score would remain tied at one heading into the second intermission.

The final frame would be an opportunity to right a wrong for the Mayhem after losing last night following a tied score. Following an early face-off win, Cody Rodgers would be set up for the one-timer from the point and would snipe the puck home. Roanoke would even the fray following a Nick Fray powerplay goal. Insert a newer Mayhem acquisition as well to be a deciding factor. Tyler Becker would give the Mayhem the lead with his first pro goal and the eventual game winner. Tyler Becker wouldn't stop there. He would follow up a rebound from Zak Lambrecht to double the Mayhem's advantage. Following some strong defensive play, the Mayhem would send the fans home happy with a 4-2 win over the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs.

Not to be forgotten, Mayhem netminder Michael Stiliadis was tremendous tonight, stopping 28/30 shots en route to his first win on the season.

The Mayhem will remain home this week to prepare for the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday night. The Macon Coliseum will be offering half off Mayhem lagers as part of the Thirsty Thursday promotion. Fans, we want to thank you for bringing the stuffed animals and the energy all night long.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.