SPHL Announces Suspension

December 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's CJ Hayes

Birmingham's CJ Hayes has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 94, Birmingham at Vermilion County, played on Friday, December 10.

Hayes was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 62, Spearing, at 20:00 of the third period.

Hayes will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Vermilion County.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.