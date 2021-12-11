SPHL Announces Suspension
December 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's CJ Hayes
Birmingham's CJ Hayes has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 94, Birmingham at Vermilion County, played on Friday, December 10.
Hayes was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 62, Spearing, at 20:00 of the third period.
Hayes will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Vermilion County.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Rivermen Rally to Upset Knoxville in Shootout - Peoria Rivermen
- Ice Bears Fall to Peoria 5-4 in Shootout - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Mayhem Fall Flat in Third Period against Roanoke - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.