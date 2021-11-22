Mayhem Add Zak Lambrecht to Complete Balsamo Trade

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem and the Knoxville Ice Bears announced today that forward Zak Lambrecht would join the Mayhem squad. The roster move completes an earlier trade on October 29th between the Ice Bears and the Mayhem that saw the rights of Dean Balsamo get traded to Knoxville in exchange for defenseman Cody Rodgers and future considerations. Cody Rodgers has quickly become a staple on the blue line for Zac Desjardins' squad.

Lambrecht is in the midst of his first professional season after having spent the majority of his college career at Hamline University. He has quickly become a thorn in the Mayhem's side having scored twice against the Mayhem this season. He should slide right into the Mayhem's team to help bolster the offense. His estimated debut is Wednesday night in Pensacola.

