SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Taylor Cutting

Macon's Taylor Cutting has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions at 16:01 of the third period in Game 63, Macon at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, November 20.

Cutting will miss Macon's upcoming games against Pensacola (November 24) and Evansville (November 26 and 27).

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions at 16:01 of the third period in Game 63, Macon at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, November 20.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's upcoming games against Roanoke on November 24, November 26 and December 3.

