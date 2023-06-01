Maybach Tosses 5 Strong; Mustangs Fall 7-4

A huge six run bottom of the 8th inning steals a win away from the Billings Mustangs, as the Glacier Range Riders defeat the Mustangs 7-4.

The Mustangs (3-6) rode a fantastic pitching performance from left-hander Pat Maybach, who tossed five innings giving up one run on two hits, one walk and struck out six batters - a season high for Maybach.

Billings took the lead early for the third time in as many games against Glacier (5-2). Top of the 2nd, first-baseman Gabe Wurtz led off the inning with a single. One out, and third-baseman Tyler Wilber walked. With two outs, catcher Bryce Donovan hit an infield single down the third base line that managed to stay fair. This allowed left-fielder Myles Miller to stroke a two-RBI single to center to give the Mustangs the 2-0 lead.

Maybach ran into trouble in the 4th inning after Glacier shortstop Gabe Howell and right-fielder Crews Taylor led off the inning with singles, then designated hitter hit a sac fly to score Howell to make it 2-1. Maybach walked third-baseman Jackson Raper, but then struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam with a 2-1 lead.

Left-handed reliever Hunter Schilperoort cruised through two innings unscathed, striking out three batters. In the 8th, Schilperoort struck out left-fielder Mason Dinesen, but walked second-baseman Ryan Cash to keep the inning going. Howell and Taylor singled to start a rally, and Taylor's single scored Cash from 2nd to make it 2-2. Two batters later, after right-handed reliever Nate Jenkins walked designated hitter Dean Miller, Glacier third-baseman and former Mustang Jackson Raper roped a bases-clearing double to give the Range Riders a 5-2 lead.

Two more singles, and all of the sudden the Range Riders built a 7-2 lead which proved insurmountable.

This, despite a leadoff double from Mustang second-baseman Mitch Moralez to lead off the top of the 9th, and an RBI fielder's choice hit by Wilber, and a solo home run by Bryce Donovan over the right field wall to make it 7-4 as your final. Schilperoort receives the loss, while right-handed reliever Joe Kinsky of Glacier receives the win.

In the three-game series, the Mustangs had a lead over the Range Riders in every game but could not hang on.

The Mustangs try again with a three-game road series in Missoula starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday evening. You can find pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

