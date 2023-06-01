Fitzgerald Stays Hot as Range Riders Win Seventh Straight Home Game

June 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Glacier Bank Park is officially a fortress. After a 5-2 win for the Glacier Range Riders (4-2) over the Billings Mustangs (3-5) Wednesday night, the hosts have now won seven-straight games in Northwest Montana, dating back to last season. It was a pure, professional win from the boys this time out, who left most of the dramatics from Tuesday night behind, instead taking the lead in the bottom of the third and not leaving much of a doubt about it for the rest of the night.

Billings got things started in the second inning. Taylor Lomack grounded out, scoring one run. In the bottom of the second inning, the Range Riders tied things up at one when Ben Fitzgerald hit a solo homer. It was a 426-foot blast that marked Fitzgerald's fourth home run on the season.

Glacier pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. It was Jackson Raper who singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run that added to another run who came in during a double play.

Noah Barros took the win for Glacier Range Riders. The ace went six innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out three and walking one. Joe Kinsky, Nate Thomas, and Justin Coleman all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering the boys team towards the victory.

Jalen Evans took the loss for Billings Mustangs. The hurler went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three.

Fitzgerald led Glacier Range Riders with two hits in four at bats. Glacier Range Riders was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error.

After a slow start when opening up Glacier Bank Park in 2022, the Range Riders are now on a roll hosting in their home facility. This win is the seventh straight win at the ballpark and the ninth ever against the Mustangs in the Flathead.

The Range Riders go for the three-game sweep tomorrow night when they link up with the Mustangs. Once again, the contest is slated for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.