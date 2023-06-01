Vibes Fall in Missoula for a Second Time

MISSOULA, Mont. The Rocky Mountain Vibes fell to the Missoula Paddleheads, 17-4 in the second game of a two game series. The deciding factor of this game came at the plate for the Paddleheads who have totalled 34 runs over their last two games. That marks the most in Missoula franchise history over a two game stretch.

Starting on the mound for the Vibes was Connor Woods, while the Paddleheads opened up with Izzy Fuentes on the bump.

This matchup began fairly unassuming for what would become a high scoring affair. Carson Maxwell opened up the scoring in the top of the first with a solo shot to left field. After a Keaton Greenwalt RBI single knotted things at one in the bottom of the first, the score would stay level for three more innings.

Going into the bottom of the fourth Woods had only allowed two hits and given up one run. However, this would be where it all started to go array for Rocky Mountain. A five run explosion from Missoula put the Vibes in a hole they would never climb out of.

Woods was then pulled from the game after posting a statline of 5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. In his place came right hander Marvin Guzman.

Rocky Mountain fought back with three runs in the top of the fifth and sixth, even narrowing the gap to one, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome another big Missoula inning.

The final blow came in the bottom of the seventh. The Paddleheads put together a seven run inning which saw 11 hitters reach base. During that stretch Guzman would be pulled for Adam Moraga who couldn't cool off Missolua's hot bats.

Moraga would stay in to finish the game giving up four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

In total Guzman's statline would read 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, while Moraga threw for 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.

While on paper pitching may jump out as a key factor in this game it wasn't helped by some costly errors by the Vibes defense. Four of the 17 runs put up by the Paddleheads would be scored as unearned. This is the third time Rocky mountain has recorded three errors in a game this season.

The Vibes are back in action tomorrow night for the third and final game of the Missoula series. First pitch is slated for 7:05.

