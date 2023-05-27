May 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN AGAIN The Portland Sea Dogs walked it off in the bottom of the 11th inning last night, 4-3 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. New Hampshire took the lead in the top of the second after a pair of RBI singles by Sebastian Espino and Steward Berroa scored two unearned runs. Corey Rosier delivered an RBI double (5) to score Tyler Dearden in the bottom of the second to put Portland within one run. A wild pitch in the top of the seventh brought Berroa home to score Portland continued to trail, 3-2. Rosier hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh before eventually being brought home to score on a balk by the pitcher, Mason Fluharty. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Ceddanne Rafaela launched one over the Maine Monster to record his second home run of the series and third of the season. The solo shot tied the ballgame, 3-3 to take the ballgame into extra innings. In the bottom of the eleventh, Rosier was placed at second base before a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases. With Stephen Scott at the plate, a wild pitch by Gabriel Ponce allowed Corey Rosier enough time to race home and the Sea Dogs walked it off for the second time of the series.

BRIAN VAN BELLE SHINES AGAIN RHP Brian Van Belle continued to be very strong on the mound last night for the Sea Dogs. In his eighth start, Van Belle recorded a season-high nine strikeouts after pitching 6.1 innings allowing two unearned runs on five hits while walking two.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND JOE JONES In his first appearance for Portland this season, RHP Joe Jones tossed a career-high 2.2 innings last night for the Sea Dogs out of the bullpen. In his 2.2 innings of work, he allowed one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON With another walk-off win last night, the Sea Dogs are in the midst of their longest winning streak of the season with six straight wins The last time the Sea Dogs won five straight games was April 26th to April 30th. They have recorded two four-game winning streaks this year. The first was beginning on Opening Day until April 11th and the second was from May 19th to May 21st.

PORTLAND IS PERFECT AT HOME The Sea Dogs have gone into extra innings four times this season at Hadlock Field and have walked it off each time. Prior to last night, the most recent walk off win was on Tuesday with Stephen Scott's three run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Both Tyler McDonough and Chase Meidroth have recorded walk off hits for the Sea Dogs this year.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 4.0 games while New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently in third place, 7.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 27, 2019 - It's known as the "Memorial Day Miracle." Tate Matheny hits a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Sea Dogs a 7-3 win over Altoona. The rally was ignited on back-to-back, two-out walks.

PITCHING PREVIEW The Sea Dogs will send LHP Brendan Nail (1-1, 0.87 ERA) to the mound in game one and then LHP Rio Gomez (2-1, 3.00 ERA) to the bump in game two. Nail has made four starts for the Sea Dogs in 12 appearances. In 20.2 innings this year, he has allowed just two earned runs on 14 hits while walking six and striking out 22. Gomez has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this year. In his nine appearances, he has tossed 18.0 innings allowing six earned runs on eight hits while walking nine and striking out 23. Opposing batters are hitting .131 against him.

