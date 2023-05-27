Double-Digit Defeat Drops Somerset in Series Loss
May 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated 17-3 by the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania.
RHP Blane Abeyta (4.2 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 8 H, 4 BB, 6 K, 3 HR) was tagged with the loss and is the first Patriots pitcher to allow three homers in a game this season.
LF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR) hit his seventh home run of the season, resulting in the Patriots' only lead of the game in the third inning.
2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-4, R, 3B) extended his hit streak to four games with his sixth and seventh hits of the series to lead Somerset.
RF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) reached base four times in the game.
