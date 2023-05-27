Double-Digit Defeat Drops Somerset in Series Loss

May 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots were defeated 17-3 by the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.2 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 8 H, 4 BB, 6 K, 3 HR) was tagged with the loss and is the first Patriots pitcher to allow three homers in a game this season.

LF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR) hit his seventh home run of the season, resulting in the Patriots' only lead of the game in the third inning.

2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-4, R, 3B) extended his hit streak to four games with his sixth and seventh hits of the series to lead Somerset.

RF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) reached base four times in the game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.