Pitching Staff Stays Strong as Bowie Collects Fourth Win Over Akron

AKRON, OH - Continuing what has shaped out to be their most successful series of the season, the Bowie Baysox captured their fourth win of the week on Saturday night, taking down the Akron RubberDucks 3-1. Justin Armbruester fired five scoreless innings to lower his staff-leading ERA to 1.40, while TT Bowens hit his third home run of the season to help secure the win.

Both starting pitchers took command of the game quickly, as both Justin Armbruester for Bowie and Tanner Burns for Akron cruised through three scoreless innings, striking out four and three batters, respectively. Bowie struck Burns first in the fourth inning after Billy Cook hit a two-out triple to the wall, and Burns balked on the next pitch to award Cook home plate.

As Burns tried to push into the sixth inning, he walked Cesar Prieto on four pitches, and delivered a dizzying blow by TT Bowens, who crushed his third home run to left field, giving Bowie the three-run edge. Burns (L, 2-2) left the game after facing one more batter, and Bowie was held scoreless by a bullpen combo of Zach Hart, Trey Benton, and Davis Sharpe for Akron.

It was another strong performance for Armbruester, only allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Akron got close to tying the game in the fifth inning with a two-out double and walk, but Armbruester (W, 3-1) stranded both runners to earn his win.

In their first appearances since contributing to Bowie's no-hitter last Friday, Easton Lucas and Nolan Hoffman combined for scoreless appearances into the ninth inning. Hoffman departed after striking out the first batter of the ninth, and Wandisson Charles was brought on for the save opportunity. While Charles (Sv, 3) did surrender his first earned run of the season on a double by Joe Naranjo, he was still able to guide the end of the win with a pop out and fly out.

As Bowie moves to 16-26 on the season, their fourth win of the week is their first six-game series win of the year. Bowie will look to capture the final game of the series on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

