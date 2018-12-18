Max Milosek Named SPHL Warrior Player of the Week

December 18, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Max Milosek of the Huntsville Havoc is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 10-16.

Milosek went 2-0-0, posting a 1.50 goals against average and a 0.938 save percentage in leading the Havoc to a pair of road wins last weekend.

On Friday, the Lapeer, MI native stopped 22 of 24 shots as Huntsville defeated Evansville 3-2. The following night, Milosek made 23 saves as the Havoc defeated the Birmingham Bulls 5-1.

Now in his first professional season, Milosek played four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was named to the 2017-2018 NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team. That season, Milosek went 17-6-3 with a 1.87 goals against average and 0.925 save percentage. Milosek also backstopped the Pointers to the 2015-2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

Weiner Dog Christmas

The Havoc return to the Von Braun Center on Dec. 22, to play Evansville, but there will be a major attraction during the intermissions. It will be our first ever Wiener Dog Christmas. Register your dachshund on the Havoc app or website and you can race them on the ice for a chance to win valuable prizes.

