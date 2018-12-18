Huntsville's Max Milosek Named Warrior Player of the Week

December 18, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Max Milosek of the Huntsville Havoc is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 10-16.

Milosek went 2-0-0, posting a 1.50 goals against average and a 0.938 save percentage in leading the Havoc to a pair of road wins last weekend.

On Friday, the Lapeer, MI native stopped 22 of 24 shots as Huntsville defeated Evansville 3-2. The following night, Milosek made 23 saves as the Havoc defeated the Birmingham Bulls 5-1.

Now in his first professional season, Milosek played four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was named to the 2017-2018 NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team. That season, Milosek went 17-6-3 with a 1.87 goals against average and 0.925 save percentage. Milosek also backstopped the Pointers to the 2015-2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

Also Nominated: Jacob Barber, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +4, shg), Braeden Ostepshuk, Evansville (0-1-1, 3.44 gaa, 0.904 save%), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Liam Kerins, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Brantley Sherwood, Pensacola (2 gp, 2a), Austin Vieth, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Dalton Mills, Quad City (3 gp, 1g) and Jacob Caffrey, Roanoke (2-0-0, 2.42 gaa, 0.938 save%)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.