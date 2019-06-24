Max George Named Player of the Week

June 24, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Today the Pioneer League announced that Grand Junction Rockies catcher Max George was named the Player Of The Week. George has played in five games for the Rockies in 2019. He is currently hitting .389 and slugging 1.111 with a double, four home runs, nine RBI, six walks, and five strikeouts. He previously played for the GJ Rox in 2014 where he was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star.

Grand Junction starts a five-game homestand beginning with a two-game set against the Orem Owlz tomorrow at Suplizio Field at 6:40 p.m.

