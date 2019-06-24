Owlz Edged by Raptors

(Ogden, UT) Orem Owlz (4-6) couldn't hold the lead on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Ogden Raptors (6-4) 8-7 on a Sam McWilliams walk-off single.

With the game tied at seven in the ninth inning, Ramon Rodriguez singled and was replaced by a pinch-runner Jeremy Arrocho. Arrocho stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error. Sam McWilliams sent a broken-bat single into right, scoring Arrocho to win the game.

The Owlz had leads of 4-0, 5-1, 7-4 before the Raptors scored the final four runs of the game.

The Owlz offense started the scoring in the third inning, putting four runs on the board. Jeremiah Jackson opened the scoring in the inning with a double scoring D'Shawn Knowles. David Clawson then doubled in Jackson. The frame was capped off on an Adrian Rondon single scoring two runs.

Every time the Owlz scored, the Raptors seemed to have an answer. With the Owlz leading 5-2 in the fifth inning, Ramon Rodriguez hit a two-run homer to make it a 5-4 game. The Owlz upped the score to 7-4 thanks to an Anthony Mulrine two-run double.

Owlz starter Yoel De Leon allowed just one unearned run in three innings in a no-decision. Melvin Jimenez (3-0) earned the win for the Owlz while Zac Kristofak (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz will continue their nine-game road trip on Tuesday when they head to Grand Junction for game one of a two-game series.

