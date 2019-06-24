Rox Claim Series with Rainy Day Win

Unfazed by a rain-delayed start, Grand Junction earned their fourth win of the season and a series win for the first time in 2019 after defeating Rocky Mountain 5-2 on Saturday night at UCHealth Park.

Vibes' starter Nash Walters held the Rockies scoreless as he pitched five innings allowing just two hits and two walks while dealing five strikeouts.

Rockies' starter Anderson Amarista made his second start of the season and also went five innings allowing just two runs on five hits and three strikeouts.

Trailing by two, Grand Junction tacked on one run in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game and then scored three in the top of the ninth on an error and a two-RBI single from Owen Taylor to take the 5-2 lead.

Ever Moya, Anderson Pilar, and Gavin Hollowell combined for four shutout innings of relief while allowing just two base runners with Pilar getting his second win and Hollowell earning his first save of the year.

Rocky Mountain's Jose Alberro took the loss after allowing two unearned runs and four walks over two innings.

Tomorrow, Alex Haynes is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Rox with Blake Lillis toeing the rubber for the Vibes. This will be the last game in a three-game series between the teams before Grand Junction returns home for a five-game homestand.

