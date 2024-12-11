Mavericks Secure 3-1 Victory over Ghost Pirates with Late Third-Period Goal

December 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (15-6-1-1) extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-9-1-0) on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. This was the first meeting between the two teams. Late third-period goals from Nolan Sullivan and Cam Morrison secured the win after a hard-fought defensive battle.

The game began with back-and-forth action, as Casey Carreau opened the scoring for the Mavericks at 18:11 of the first period, which extended his points streak to five games. The goal was assisted by Cade Borchardt, also extending his point streak to five games, and Jake McLaughlin, extending his assist streak to three games. The Ghost Pirates quickly answered back with a goal from Nicholas Zabaneh at 19:34, assisted by Will Riedell and Logan Drevitch, tying the game at 1-1 heading into the second period.

After a scoreless second period that showcased stellar goaltending from both sides, the Mavericks broke the deadlock late in the third. Nolan Sullivan found the back of the net at 18:53, assisted by David Noël and Jake McLaughlin, to give Kansas City the lead. Just 35 seconds later, Cam Morrison sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:28, with an assist from Jackson Berezowski.

Goaltender Victor Ostman was once again a key factor for the Mavericks, making 25 saves to secure the victory. He is second place in the ECHL for wins with 11. Kansas City was narrowly outshot by Savannah 26-24, but their defensive discipline and timely scoring proved decisive.

The Mavericks will look to extend their five-game winning streak as they face the Ghost Pirates again on Friday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

