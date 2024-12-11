Third Period Dooms Swamp Rabbits

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) - Tate Singleton fired home a power play goal to give the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a lead that they held for 41:25 of game time, but the Jacksonville Icemen surged with three goals in the third period, two from their Captain Christopher Brown, to claim a 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

The Swamp Rabbits put together one of their best starts in a road game, scoring first on special teams to carry a lead for the vast majority of the game. At 7:31 of the first period, and on their first power play of the game, Tate Singleton rifled home a one-timer from the right side, set up by Bryce Brodzinski across the way, that beat Icemen goalie Matt Vernon and gave the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Brodzinski and Parker Berge assisted). Dryden McKay, manning the Swamp Rabbits net, stopped all eight shots he saw in the first, in addition to a barrage of 11 in the second period.

Greenville held their lead for 41:25 of game time until the Icemen got a goal in transition to tie the game up in the middle stages of the third. At 8:56 of the final period, Vernon made a kick save on a Swamp Rabbits shot, with the save ricocheting to the right side of the zone for Logan Cockerill to transition with. Cockerill entered the Swamp Rabbits third and found Brenden Harris down towards the net, but Harris reversed course with a behind the back pass to Christopher Brown, the latter sending the puck in an open net to tie the game at 1-1. With 1:25 remaining in the game, Cockerill connected with his Captain again and his wraparound attempt was denied by McKay, but produced a rebound to the left side of the net. Brown was in the right place at the right time and slipped the puck past McKay to give Jacksonville it's only lead at 2-1 (Cockerill and Garrett Van Whye assisted). McKay shot to the Swamp Rabbits bench for an extra attacker, but the move wasn't successful as Noah Laaouan didn't hesitate to shoot for the empty net from his own zone, converting to close out a 3-1 Icemen win.

Dryden McKay made 30 saves on 32 shots, suffering the defeat (7-7-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbis come back home on Saturday, December 14th, to take on the Atlanta Gladiators in their 15th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving. The team will wear specialty jerseys, with postgame auction proceeds benefitting Fire Pit Ranch. Fans are highly encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Swamp Rabbits score their first goal of the game. Stuffed animals will be donated by Swamp Rabbits players and staff throughout the holiday season. Puck drop for the game is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

