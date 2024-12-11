Hot Start Ends in 3-2 Defeat to Solar Bears

December 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham in the faceoff circle

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham in the faceoff circle(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades came out hot in the first period, claiming a two-goal lead, but let the flame burn out after three consecutive goals against the Orlando Solar Bears sealed the deal in a 3-2 defeat.

The Blades started strong after Carson Gicewicz forced a Solar Bears turnover and connected with Logan Lambdin to set the tone with a wrist shot that would count as both his second time opening the scoring and his third goal in two consecutive games.

Maintaining momentum and wasting no time, Gicewicz found himself on the right side of the ice once again, but this time in the crease to redirect a Colton Hargrove one-timer and ultimately see past Solar Bears goaltender Alexis Gravel to extend the lead. Ending the first period leading 2-0, Gicewicz registered two points to pioneer the Blades' offensive power.

The Solar Bears flipped the script just 39 seconds into the second period with the dominance flipping sides as the Solar Bears found the back of the Blades' net to bring them within one goal of a knotted score.

After 16 minutes of back-and-forth shot attempts, Orlando's Anthony Bardaro was able to break through in the final minutes of the middle frame - bringing the scoreboard to a level 2-2 and heading into the second intermission with momentum on their side.

The ending period saw no goals until the 15:24 mark when Solar Bears Aaron Luchuk capitalized off traffic in front of the net to sneak the contest decider past Blades goaltender Will Cranley's left pad, securing the 3-2.

Cranley faced 28 total shots and turned away 25, falling short to Gravel who faced 23 and turned away just two.

The two teams will faceoff once again to finish off their two-game series this Friday, December 13, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Orlando's Kia Center before a single-standing matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen this Saturday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.