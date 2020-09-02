Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Marcus Crawford
September 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed defenseman Marcus Crawford.
Crawford, a five-foot-11, 198-pound, 23-year-old defenseman from Ajax, Ontario was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears last season. In 17 games with KC, Crawford accumulated six points on three goals and three assists. For the entire season, Crawford played in 38 games for KC, Orlando and Toledo Walleye, scoring four goals and posting five assists.
"He's a talented agitator with an excellent one-timer," said Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had, "His ability to break pucks out is a huge strength. We feel he's ready to take major strides in his game this year."
Crawford has AHL experience, playing in eight games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. Overall, this season will be Crawford's third season in the ECHL. He turned in a strong rookie campaign with the Toledo Walleye in 2018-19, posting 26 points on three goals and 23 assists and a plus-six plus-minus rating.
The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 2, 2020
- Forward Patrick McGrath Signs with the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Marcus Crawford - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Sign Forward Mike Gornall - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Marcus Crawford
- Mavericks Sign High Octane Rookie Phil Marinaccio
- Mavericks Complete Three-Team Trade with Cincinnati and Worcester, Acquire D-Man Florentino
- Mavericks Ink Veteran Power Forward Lane Scheidl
- Mavericks Sign Rookie Scorer Josh Laframboise