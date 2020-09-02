Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Marcus Crawford

September 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed defenseman Marcus Crawford.

Crawford, a five-foot-11, 198-pound, 23-year-old defenseman from Ajax, Ontario was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears last season. In 17 games with KC, Crawford accumulated six points on three goals and three assists. For the entire season, Crawford played in 38 games for KC, Orlando and Toledo Walleye, scoring four goals and posting five assists.

"He's a talented agitator with an excellent one-timer," said Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had, "His ability to break pucks out is a huge strength. We feel he's ready to take major strides in his game this year."

Crawford has AHL experience, playing in eight games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. Overall, this season will be Crawford's third season in the ECHL. He turned in a strong rookie campaign with the Toledo Walleye in 2018-19, posting 26 points on three goals and 23 assists and a plus-six plus-minus rating.

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.