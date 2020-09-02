Cyclones Sign Forward Mike Gornall

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward MIKE GORNALL to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Gornall comes to Cincinnati after completing his final two collegiate seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). During his stint at RPI, Gornall tallied eight points over 21 games during his junior year and 19 points over 34 games during his senior campaign. Prior to heading to RPI, Gornall spent two seasons at the University of North Dakota.

"It's a true honor to further my career at such a distinguished organization like the Cincinnati Cyclones," said Gornall. "First, I'd like to thank my parents for the guidance and resources they've provided me since I began playing at age 5. Without them, I wouldn't be in this position. Next, I'd like to thank Coach Thomas and his staff for the opportunity; I look forward to making the most of it. I'd also like to thank Coach Dave Smith and his staff at RPI as well as Coach Brad Berry and his staff at the University of North Dakota for allowing me to grow as a player during my time in college. Finally, I'd like to thank my coach from Juniors, Scott "Smacks" Langer for everything he's done for me over the years."

On the style of play Cyclones fans can expect, Gornall commented "fast, physical and energetic with skill to complement it. I plan to be a team-first guy and do all the things, big and little, that are necessary to win hockey games."

The Irwin, Pennsylvania native played his junior hockey years for the Topeka Roadrunners. Gornall was named captain of his final year in Topeka which saw him notch 49 points over 48 games.

"Mike comes highly recommended by former Cyclones coach Chuck Weber," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He has a solid combination of grit and skill. He plays the game hard and has shown the ability to produce at different levels. We look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati."

