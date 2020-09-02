Forward Patrick McGrath Signs with the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Patrick McGrath to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

McGrath, 27, appeared in 18 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season, earning one goal, 86 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating. The 5-foot-10, 201-pound forward has skated in 155 ECHL games throughout his seven-year career, tallying seven goals, eight assists and 618 penalty minutes. Appearing in 95 total AHL contests with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and Iowa Wild, McGrath has earned three goals, four assists and 349 penalty minutes.

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, McGrath began his professional career in 2013-14 after spending two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he registered one goal, one assist and 229 penalty minutes in 72 games with the Prince Edward Island Rocket.

With the signing of McGrath, the Fuel have seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

