Mavericks Announce Changes to the 2020-21 Season Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced in conjunction with the ECHL changes to the 2020-21 ECHL regular season schedule due to jurisdictional restrictions in Wichita.

The following dates have been changed:

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - POSTPONED

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, December 26, 2020 - WILL NOW BE PLAYED AT HOME

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, December 27, 2020 - POSTPONED

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, January 8, 2021 - KANSAS CITY WILL NOW PLAY AT WICHITA

Allen Americans

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - KANSAS CITY WILL NOW PLAY AT WICHITA

Allen Americans

The following dates have been added to the schedule:

Tuesday January 5, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 4:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

The Mavericks updated schedule for the first segment of the season is as follows:

Friday, December 11, 2020 - 6:05 p.m.

at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Friday, December 18, 2020 - 7:05 p.m. (Home Opener)

Indy Fuel, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, December 26, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.

Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 7:05 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, January 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 4:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

All times Central Standard Time

If you purchased single-game tickets or selected the following games as part of your partial season ticket plan and have questions, please call (816)-252-7825:

Friday, January 8, 2021

Allen Americans

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Allen Americans

