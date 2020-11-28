Mavericks Announce Changes to the 2020-21 Season Schedule
November 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced in conjunction with the ECHL changes to the 2020-21 ECHL regular season schedule due to jurisdictional restrictions in Wichita.
The following dates have been changed:
Saturday, December 19, 2020 - POSTPONED
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Saturday, December 26, 2020 - WILL NOW BE PLAYED AT HOME
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, December 27, 2020 - POSTPONED
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, January 8, 2021 - KANSAS CITY WILL NOW PLAY AT WICHITA
Allen Americans
Saturday, January 9, 2021 - KANSAS CITY WILL NOW PLAY AT WICHITA
Allen Americans
The following dates have been added to the schedule:
Tuesday January 5, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 4:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
The Mavericks updated schedule for the first segment of the season is as follows:
Friday, December 11, 2020 - 6:05 p.m.
at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Friday, December 18, 2020 - 7:05 p.m. (Home Opener)
Indy Fuel, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, December 26, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 7:05 p.m. (New Year's Eve)
Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, January 2, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, January 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Saturday, January 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 4:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
All times Central Standard Time
If you purchased single-game tickets or selected the following games as part of your partial season ticket plan and have questions, please call (816)-252-7825:
Friday, January 8, 2021
Allen Americans
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Allen Americans
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Mavericks Announce Changes to the 2020-21 Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears Announce 2020 Training Camp Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida Adds Forward Myles Powell - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.