ECHL Transactions - November 28
November 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 28, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Max Milosek, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Cody Corbett, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to training camp roster
Rapid City:
Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Mavericks Announce Changes to the 2020-21 Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears Announce 2020 Training Camp Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida Adds Forward Myles Powell - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.