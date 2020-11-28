ECHL Transactions - November 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 28, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Max Milosek, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Cody Corbett, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

