Solar Bears Announce 2020 Training Camp Schedule

RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, training camp home of the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its ninth season of ECHL competition with the opening of training camp and on-ice sessions on Monday, November 30 at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. All Solar Bears practices and scrimmages will take place on the Pro rink located in the rear of the Ice Den.

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the ECHL's Covid-19 protocols, all practice sessions during training camp and the 2020-21 season will be closed to the public. Media wishing to cover practices during the 2020-21 season will be granted access for the purposes of recording video or still photography while maintaining proper social distancing; access to players and coaches for interviews following on-ice sessions must be conducted virtually.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020 Training Camp Week One Schedule:

(Practice times subject to change)

Monday, Nov. 30

Group 1 - 10-11 a.m.

Group 2 - 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Group 1 - 10-11 a.m.

Group 2 - 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Group 1 - 10-11 a.m.

Group 2 - 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Purple vs. Orange Scrimmage - 10-11:15 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Morning skate - 10 a.m.

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena) - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena) - 7 p.m.

