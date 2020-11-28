NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Florida Adds Forward Myles Powell

November 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Saturday that forward Myles Powell has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Powell, 26, joins the Blades after splitting last season between the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. In 19 games with Wheeling, Powell registered six goals and 14 assists for a total of 20 points. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Powell collected a goal and three helpers in 11 contests.

During the 2018-19 season, Powell was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team with the Cincinnati Cyclones by notching 31 goals and picking up 35 assists for a total of 66 points in 57 games.

A native of Courtenay, British Columbia, Powell has also skated with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Before turning pro, Powell attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a two-year captain at the Division I program. In his four-year career, Powell amassed 45 goals and 60 assists. Powell is also tied for second in RIT's program history with nine game-winning goals and four shorthand tallies.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

