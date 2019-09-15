Matusz Masterful But Blue Crabs Rally Late in Series Finale

(Waldorf, Md., Sept. 15, 2019) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Clint Freeman gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI infield single. Four more runs in the third off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson in the third extended the Long Island advantage to five. A two-run double down the right field line by Hector Sanchez and a two-run home run to left field by Deibinson Romero highlighted the inning.

Southern Maryland closed the gap to 5-2 with a solo homer to left in the fifth by Rubi Silva and a solo homer to right in the sixth by Kent Blackstone off Ducks starter Brian Matusz. A two-out RBI single to center by Tony Thomas in the eighth made it a 5-3 ballgame.

The Blue Crabs then rallied for three runs in the ninth to come away with the victory. A two-run homer to left by Josh McAdams and a walk-off RBI single off the left field wall by Joe Benson did the damage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Matusz threw six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out nine. Thompson lasted six innings, conceding five runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Tommy Thorpe (3-7) picked up the win after recording the final out of the ninth inning. Myles Smith (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Freeman, Ramon Cabrera and D'Arby Myers each had two hits, while Sanchez and Romero had two RBIs.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Monday night when they open a four-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (1-1, 5.59) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Duke von Schamann (9-6, 3.53).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

