Crabs Walk-Off Ducks, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Waldorf, MD - Down two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, on the brink of elimination in the playoff hunt, the Blue Crabs staged a monumental comeback to walk-off the Long Island Ducks in the bottom this afternoon in a 6-5 win.

Entering play on Sunday, the Crabs pitching staff had given up just one earned run in 45 innings, and Daryl Thompson had allowed just five earned runs in his last five starts. Thompson, in the driver's seat for Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors struggled this afternoon.

The Ducks plated five runs in the second and third innings combined. Thompson entered play leading the league in wins, innings pitched and games started. His four strikeouts today were below his season average, but moved him up in league history. He currently has the fifth most strikeouts (155) in a single season in Atlantic League history, and his 937 career ALPB strikeouts are tied for the second most in league history.

Southern Maryland struck back with a pair of solo homers from Rubi Silva and Kent Blackstone in the fifth and sixth innings. In the eighth Tony Thomas singled in a run.

If the Blue Crabs lost this contest, the Ducks would've celebrated a second half Liberty Division Championship at Regency Furniture Stadium, the Crabs would've been mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture, and the Ducks would've set a new franchise record for wins in a season. In the bottom of the ninth Josh McAdams tied things up with a two-run shot. Next up, Travis Witherspoon stole first base before Joe Benson lined a Myles Smith pitch off the BurchOil Mini Monster to walk off the Ducks and avoid a series sweep in an incredible 6-5 comeback victory.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Monday September 16th for game one of a three game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

