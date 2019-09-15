Paredes Overpowers Rockers in 6-3 Win

High Point, North Carolina - The Somerset Patriots (24-39, 66-67) carried an early lead and a big day offensively to a 6-3 win over the High Point Rockers (31-32, 72-61) Sunday afternoon at BB&T Point.

The Patriots got on the board in the first inning for the third-straight night. Jimmy Paredes (11) hit a three-run home run to right field to start the scoring before an Alfredo Rodriguez two-out RBI single gave Somerset a 4-0 early lead. It marked the second-straight game in which the Patriots scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

Somerset added two more runs in the top of the third on a pair of two-out RBI singles from Edwin Espinal and Rodriguez. High Point responded in the bottom half of the frame with a Quincy Latimore two-out, two-run triple to bring the Rocker deficit back to 6-2.

The Rockers cut the Patriots' lead to three in the bottom of the sixth on a Zack Dodson balk with a runner at third base, but would get no closer.

Paredes finished the ballgame 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and three stolen bases.

Dodson (W, 3-2) allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings to earn the win. Matt Sergey (L, 3-3) yielded six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings to suffer the loss. Taylor Wright (S, 1) worked a scoreless ninth to earn his first save as a Patriot.

The Patriots and Rockers conclude their four-game series Monday evening. First pitch at BB&T Point is slated for 6:30 p.m.

