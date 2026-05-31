Matt Turner from @nerevolution to @fifa World Cup US Roster!
Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
Check out the New England Revolution Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Cap 2025-26 Season at MLS NEXT Cup
- J.D. Gunn Called up to Panama National Team for International Friendlies
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
- Revolution Homegrown Products Called into U.S. Youth National Teams
- Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team