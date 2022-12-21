Matt Carasiti Signed by Colorado Rockies

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Matt Carasiti has been signed by the Colorado Rockies. He has also been invited by the team to spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"Matt did an outstanding job with us during the 2022 season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We congratulate him on this opportunity and wish him the best of luck with the Rockies organization."

Carasiti joined the Ducks in August of 2022 and appeared in nine games with the Flock. He combined to allow just four runs (two earned) over 11.1 innings of work, good for a 1.59 ERA. Along with a 1-1 record, the 31-year-old recorded one save, a 0.97 WHIP, a .163 opponents' batting average and struck out 14 batters while walking four. He made five consecutive scoreless appearances to begin his Ducks career while throwing a fastball that reached 98 miles per hour.

The New Britain, Conn., native previously spent parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues. He appeared in 19 games with the Rockies during the 2016 season, striking out 17 batters in 15.2 innings. He later pitched in 11 games (five starts) with the Seattle Mariners in 2019, posting a 4.66 ERA and striking out 10 in 9.2 innings. Prior to joining the Ducks, the St. John's University alum made 23 appearances with Triple-A Sacramento in the San Francisco Giants organization, going 3-2 with one save and 28 strikeouts over 21.2 innings. Carasiti was originally selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2012 amateur draft.

Carasiti becomes the fifth member of the 2022 Ducks to join an MLB organization or foreign professional league. He joins right-handed pitchers Brett Kennedy (Boston Red Sox) and Kai-Wei Lin (Wei Chuan Dragons, Taiwan), left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley (Giants) and infielder Deven Marrero (New York Mets).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

