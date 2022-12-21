Dirty Birds to Travel to Savannah for Banana Ball

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds will travel to Savannah, Georgia during the regular Atlantic League season to face the Savannah Bananas on July 17 for a Banana Ball exhibition game at Grayson Stadium.

In addition to the Savannah Bananas making their debut in Charleston at GoMart Ballpark on April 21 and April 22, the Bananas will once again face the Dirty Birds making it a three-game series concluding at Grayson Stadium.

"As we continue to grow the game of Banana Ball, competing against a variety of worthy opponents is key," said Bananas owner, Jesse Cole. "It's hard to contain my excitement when I look at the schedule and see a team full of former MLB stars, some of the best independent professional baseball teams in the country, a strong pro team from Australia, and a team full of the best players the Florida League has to offer."

"We are thrilled to bring our organization to Savannah to experience Banana Ball directly with the Bananas organization," said Dirty Birds' owner, Andy Shea. "We are very proud to have such a strong relationship with the Savannah Bananas as the only team hosting the Bananas and traveling to play them in Savannah this summer!"

The Dirty Birds will host a three-game series in Charleston against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs before they head to Savannah. The team will return to Charleston to face the York Revolution on July 18 for another three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Fans who want the opportunity to be a part of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour should visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Priority List or to get information on outings for their group, organization, or business.

All Dirty Birds season ticket holders will get early VIP access to purchase tickets to the Banana Ball World Tour at GoMart Ballpark. For more information email, mbrown@dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

December 21, 2022

