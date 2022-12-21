CaroMont Health Park to Host 2022 Carolina Bowl
December 21, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release
GASTONIA, NC - December 21, 2022 Momentous Sports and Entertainment, a subsidiary of The Momentous Group, will host the Carolina Bowl at CaroMont Health Park located in Gastonia, NC, on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Carolina Bowl showcases best of North and South Carolinas' football talent at both the youth and senior levels.
The Carolina Bowl is a full-service event and entertainment management non-profit organization. The organization creates a live simulation of a college level bowl week experience for athletes, coaches, and parents. Carolina Bowl's mission is to empower student athletes to achieve academic excellence, provide life skill development opportunities, and create an environment of athletic greatness by using sports as a fundamental motivational platform to help others.
Friday, December 30's youth showcase games will feature fifth to seventh grade students at 10 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM. Saturday, December 31's games will showcase you and senior level students at 10 AM and 1 PM. All of Carolina Bowl's games are open to the public and tickets are available at thisismomentous.com/event-backend/carolina-bowl.
For information on the Carolina Bowl, go to carolinabowl.com.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from December 21, 2022
- CaroMont Health Park to Host 2022 Carolina Bowl - Gastonia Honey Hunters
- Dirty Birds to Travel to Savannah for Banana Ball - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Matt Carasiti Signed by Colorado Rockies - Long Island Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gastonia Honey Hunters Stories
- CaroMont Health Park to Host 2022 Carolina Bowl
- Gastonia Honey Hunters Announce Schedule for 2023 Regular Season
- Gastonia Honey Hunters' Mauro "Goose" Gozzo Named 2022 Atlantic League Manager of the Year
- Gastonia Honey Hunters' Last Regular Season Homestand to be Community Health Weekend
- Gastona Honey Hunters' John Anderson Named Atlantic League's August Co-Pitcher of the Month