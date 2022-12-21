CaroMont Health Park to Host 2022 Carolina Bowl

GASTONIA, NC - December 21, 2022 Momentous Sports and Entertainment, a subsidiary of The Momentous Group, will host the Carolina Bowl at CaroMont Health Park located in Gastonia, NC, on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Carolina Bowl showcases best of North and South Carolinas' football talent at both the youth and senior levels.

The Carolina Bowl is a full-service event and entertainment management non-profit organization. The organization creates a live simulation of a college level bowl week experience for athletes, coaches, and parents. Carolina Bowl's mission is to empower student athletes to achieve academic excellence, provide life skill development opportunities, and create an environment of athletic greatness by using sports as a fundamental motivational platform to help others.

Friday, December 30's youth showcase games will feature fifth to seventh grade students at 10 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM. Saturday, December 31's games will showcase you and senior level students at 10 AM and 1 PM. All of Carolina Bowl's games are open to the public and tickets are available at thisismomentous.com/event-backend/carolina-bowl.

For information on the Carolina Bowl, go to carolinabowl.com.

