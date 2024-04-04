Matos Socks Pair of Homers Atop Sacramento Order

April 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Luis Matos and Marco Luciano would be everyday contributors at the Major League level in some organizations. But with the shoring up of the Giants' roster toward the end of Spring Training, the two Latino players started the season in Triple-A.

Both of them will get their chances in San Francisco as needs arise. But until then, the duo will continue to prepare for those calls. And with performances like Matos and Luciano had at the top of the Sacramento lineup Wednesday, it'll become increasingly tough to ignore such production.

Subscribe to Ben's Biz Beat Newsletter

Matos homered twice and Luciano added three hits as they combined for seven RBIs in the River Cats' 12-7 win over the Aces at Greater Nevada Field.

In the second inning, Matos crushed a curveball from right-hander Slade Cecconi (the No. 18 D-backs prospect) for a three-run homer to left field. Four frames later, the 22-year-old Venezuela native went yard to left again with one aboard on a curveball by lefty reliever Konnor Pilkington. Both homers had an exit speed of 103 mph and traveled at least 400 feet.

Luciano's three hits were the most he's had in the weeklong season, his third multi-hit game. The No. 2 Giants prospect roped his first double of the year to right in the second inning. After reaching on a fielder's choice and stealing his first base of the season in the fourth, he drew a walk in the sixth and singled to right in the eighth. Luciano capped his night with a two-run double to right in the ninth.

The two made their MLB debuts last season. In 228 at-bats spanning 76 games, Matos hit .246 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. The right-handed hitter was one of the best on the Giants' roster this spring, leading the team with four homers while sporting a slash line of .302/.362/.642 and a 1.004 OPS.

Matos was called up to the big-league club on March 31, going 0-for-4 against the Padres.

Subscribe to the MLB Pipeline Newsletter

Luciano has been heralded as one of the best international prospects with the highest ceilings, He cruised through the Minors, receiving his first call to The Show last July 26, but only got 39 at-bats. The late signing of Nick Ahmed meant MLB's No. 38 overall prospect could have more time and space in the Minors.

But baseball is a marathon, and at some point, Matos and Luciano will head back to San Francisco. Performances like these will keep them on the radar of the Giants' front office in the meantime.

Jesús Cano is a contributor for MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2024

Matos Socks Pair of Homers Atop Sacramento Order - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.