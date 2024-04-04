Join Us for Our First Homestand of 2024

April 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The boys are back in town! It's our first homestand of the 2024 season and we've loaded it up with a pair of firework shows, a magical night with Storybook Princesses, and the chance to win some great cash prizes! Join us starting on Friday, April 5th as the Spokane Indians take on the defending Northwest League champion Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) in a three-game set. CLICK HERE to view our full promotional schedule and reserve your seats now.

Friday, April 5th - Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Baseball is back! Join the Spokane Indians for Opening Night of the 2024 season. All fans in attendance will receive a free AAA Magnet Schedule. Stick around after the game as we kick off the season in style with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Corwin Ford Spokane!

presented by Corwin Ford Spokane, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain

Saturday, April 6th - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.

presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & 700 ESPN

Sunday, April 7th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and other great prizes. A total of $2,000 will be available to win courtesy of Great Clips! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

presented by Great Clips

