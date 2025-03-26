Match Preview: Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC

March 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC looks to take on the Richmond Kickers in their second USL League One game of the season. The match is set for Saturday, March 29th, with kickoff scheduled for 5 PM CST.

FMFC looks to capitalize on their impressive performance in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup with their 5-1 victory over Duluth FC. Richmond also looks to continue their hot streak, having opened up the season by winning two of their first three matches. This match marks the first leg of the seventh iteration of the storied Henney Derby between Richmond and Forward. FMFC have a score to settle after losing the trophy last season in a last-second heartbreak goal off of a Richmond free kick deep into stoppage time.

FMFC VS. DULUTH FC MATCH RECAP

Last Thursday, Forward Madison FC came out swinging in their second US Open Cup matchup against Duluth FC. The Mingos created chances early, including being awarded a corner kick in the first minute of the match and an excellent header opportunity that missed just shy of the net for newcomer Nico Brown. As the match progressed, the Mingos retained control and possession, causing frustrations to flare from Duluth FC, resulting in two yellow and one red card for Duluth players Doyle, Fernandez, and Mihov, respectively.

The second half saw a spark of life from Duluth, despite being a man down, when Mario Fernandez put one in the back of the net in the 64th minute. The pace of the match quickened due to the equalizing goal until the 86th minute when the recently-signed Mingo, Eddie Munjoma, put Forward ahead 2-1 with a stunning assist from Devin Boyce. After Munjoma's goal, the floodgates opened for the 'Gos, scoring three more goals from Galindrez (86', 90'+6') and Murphy Jr. (90'+3'). Boyce finished the night with an impressive three assists.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos look to provide a statement win against the Richmond Kickers in their second USL League One matchup of the year:

Deal with Richmond's high-pressure defending and escape man-to-man marking: Richmond's high-pressure defending has served them well in their past matchups, conceding only one goal in their past two matches. Breaking this stifling defensive line is a must if the Mingos are to score.

Successfully switch play when Richmond gets narrow: The name of the game for Richmond is playing narrow. Recognizing this game plan and switching the field early on will allow the Mingos to play the game on their terms.

Defend well against set pieces, especially corner kicks: Richmond has proved their prowess when it comes to capitalizing on set pieces. Ensuring that open chances aren't given up is essential to Mingo's success.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC will take on FC Tulsa in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 2nd at 6:30 pm right here at Breese Stevens Field. Tickets are on sale now here!

Saturday, March 29th, 2025

5:00 pm CST kickoff

City Stadium - Richmond, VA

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

RIC: 2-0-1

MAD: 0-1-0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.