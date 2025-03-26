One Knoxville SC and Southwood Realty, Announce Multi-Year Partnership

March 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn- One Knoxville SC proudly presents 811 East Apartments as the Official and Exclusive Housing Partner on a multi-year agreement.

Southwood Realty, in partnership with 811 East Downtown and the Ridge at Hamilton Crossing is home to One Knoxville SC. Southwood Realty and its communities offer several different choices and styles of apartments to fill everyone's taste in living. Southwood Realty is proud to open doors for all, from families to students - Go Vols!

Communities such as 811 East Downtown and the Ridge at Hamilton Crossing provide luxury 1, 2 or 3 bedroom units at affordable prices with unique amenities. Swimming pools, gyms, movie theatres and rooftop lounges are just some amenities for residents to enjoy.

Director of Partnerships, Amir Rabiei, said "We confidently place our first-team players and their families in Southwood Realty communities and have had nothing short of great experiences. Not only is the product high quality, the staff are welcoming, supportive and caring of all residents." He continued, "To the corporate team and the community staff members, we thank you for your continued desire to not only provide a home for One Knoxville but for your partnership, involvement and support for our local professional soccer club. We couldn't recommend their properties high enough for any new family, student or new mover to Knoxville who may be in the market for an apartment in an ideal location."

Southwood Realty has always and will remain massive supporters for One Knoxville SC and through partnership, their support for the Club will be celebrated through in-stadium presence and community events providing value to current and prospective residents.

"Southwood Realty is thrilled to announce our partnership with One Knoxville SC for the upcoming seasons", said Property Manager, Charlene McClain. "We are incredibly proud of the trust that the entire One Knox team has placed in our staff, and we are eager to contribute to this momentous season. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, and we look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and piece of history. Here's to a successful season ahead! Remember- there is only OneKnox!"

811 East Downtown and the Ridge at Hamilton Crossing are leasing now for residents to find their home. You can learn more about both community offerings through their website and also find ways to contact property management.

