Union Omaha Announces 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha has unveiled the promotions calendar for the 2025 USL League One regular season, with their home opener falling on May 10 against Portland Hearts of Pine. Single match tickets are on sale now.

The 2025 promotion calendar centers on the club's ever-present "One Means All" motto. This year features 12 unique match day experiences for fans, including community engagement nights, awareness initiatives, and loads of fun fare. Each theme night will also see a potential combination of local businesses being spotlighted in-stadium, fan giveaways, unique merchandise, and specialty concession items.

Notable returnees include Pride Night, Wild Kingdom Night, and a Student & Educators Day held at noon on a Wednesday to allow students across the Omaha area to attend on a school day. New this year as well is Pups at the Pitch being expanded to a Wednesday match fixture throughout the season, meaning ample opportunity for man's best friend to make it out to Werner Park. A full list of the planned theme nights is below.

"Our 2025 promotions calendar reflects our focus on engaging with the Omaha community through a variety of themes," said Alexis Boulos, Union Omaha's General Manager of Business Operations. "Our One Means All motto is always front and center for us, and I'm extremely excited for our fans to get involved with both new and old themes this year throughout our home schedule."

Saturday, May 10 vs. POR - Championship Celebration

Thursday, June 12 vs. GVL - 311 Night & $3 Thursday

Wednesday, June 25 vs. RIC - Pride Night & Pups at the Pitch

Friday, July 18 vs. TRM - Youth Soccer Night, presented by Nebraska Medicine

Wednesday, July 23 vs. TXO - Pups at the Pitch

Saturday, July 26 vs. ELP - Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer

Special Olympics Unified Series Match, presented by McDonald's and Leonard Management

Wednesday, August 6 vs. WES - Pups at the Pitch

Saturday, August 9 vs. CHA - Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union

Special Olympics Unified Series Match, presented by McDonald's and Leonard Management

Wednesday, August 20 vs. CLT - Pups at the Pitch

Saturday, August 23 vs. AVA - Wild Kingdom Night, presented by Mutual of Omaha

Saturday, September 6 vs. TXO - Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Woodmen Life

Wednesday, September 17 vs. SPK - Pups at the Pitch

Sunday, September 21 vs. KNX - TBD

Wednesday, October 1 vs. POR - Students and Educators Day, presented by Family Fare and Supermercado

Sunday, October 5 vs. NAP - Racing Night, presented by XCancer

Sunday, October 18th vs. MAD - Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Baird Holm

Saturday, October 25th vs. SPK - Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bellevue University

*Promotions and dates subject to change. For details and most up-to-date information, visit www.unionomaha.com

Union Omaha's USL League One season continues at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, March 29th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

