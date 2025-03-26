Homegrown Sam Jones Makes Professional Debut in Tormenta FC's Open Cup Victory

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Sam Jones officially made his professional debut in last Thursday's U.S. Open Cup First Round 3-0 victory, stepping between the posts in the second half to help secure the win.

Jones, a true Path to Pro success story, has been part of the club for nearly a decade. His journey began in 2016 with Tormenta FC Academy, leading him to Division I soccer at Winthrop University and USL League Two with Tormenta FC 2 before signing his first professional contract with the club's USL League One squad in 2024.

While 11 Tormenta FC Academy alumni have signed academy contracts with the pro team, allowing them to gain experience while keeping collegiate eligibility, Jones was the first homegrown player to sign a full professional contract with Tormenta FC and to climb every rung of the Tormenta FC development pathway.

In addition to his role as a player, Jones also serves as the goalkeeper coach for Tormenta FC's USL Academy and USL W League teams, helping develop the next generation of talent within the club.

Jones and the Ibis return to regular season play at Tormenta Stadium this Saturday, March 29, hosting the 2024 league champions, Union Omaha. The following Tuesday, April 1, Tormenta FC heads into the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Second Round to face FORO SC from Dallas, Texas. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available here.

