Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville Sc

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

FMFC hops on the road to play One Knoxville SC on Saturday, June 29th for the fifth round of the Jägermeister Cup at 6:30pm CT. FMFC currently sits in first place in the Group 2 standings, while Knoxville sits in third.

Two Knoxville players, including 2023 Golden Glove winner Sean Lewis, are unavailable for Saturday's match due to red card suspensions.

HISTORY WITH ONE KNOXVILLE SC

These two teams played against each other last month in Madison. Derek Gebhard scored the lone goal for the 'Mingos, giving his squad the first-ever win against Knoxville.

It was Forward's fourth win in a row, and they would go on to have a record of 3-0-1. Knoxville, on the other hand, would have a record of 1-3 over the next four games.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last week, Forward Madison recorded their eighth win and fifth clean sheet of the season against Union Omaha. Striker, Christian Chaney, scored the 'Mingos first goal of the night and his fourth goal in regular-season play, making him the leading scorer for Forward this season.

In the game's last minutes, substitute Wolfgang Prentice buried the ball into the back of the net to secure the win for his squad, 2-0. Forward's defense has only conceded one goal in the last six games.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

As we head into the second half of the Jagermeister Cup, competition within group standings will only increase. Anything but a win on Saturday could jeopardize their first place standing. Here's what the 'Mingos will need to do:

In the attack:

Test the goalkeeper. With Knoxville's starting goalkeeper, Sean Lewis, unable to play due to a red card suspension, it is imperative that FMFC tests their backup goalkeeper. Looking for players like Christian Chaney and Derek Gebhard put the pressure on Knoxville's defense early and often.

On defense:

Do not give up the momentum of the game. While Forward Madison dominated the first half against Omaha, the Owls came out of halftime ready to even the score, and the 'Mingos had a hard time gaining control of the game until the last few minutes. Knoxville has always proven to be a tough opponent, and Forward cannot expect that the game will be an easy win.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC continues their road trip to play Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, July 3rd at 6 pm CT. Fans can watch this match on CBS Sports Network or in the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party presented by Terrapin Hopsecutioner.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Saturday, June 29th, 2024

6:30pm CT kickoff

Regal Soccer Stadium - Knoxville, TN

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or WISC-TV

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvKNX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 3-1-0

KNX: 2-2-0

