Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC
June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
Things are heating up in Fresno, California, as Central Valley Fuego FC takes on South Georgia Tormenta FC in Round 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, on Saturday, June 29th, 2024. The game will be accompanied by a Pride Night theme.
HISTORY VS. SOUTH GEORGIA TORMENTA
Central Valley Fuego FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC have been facing each other since the 2022 season. This Saturday's game marks the first time the two teams play in the USL Jägermeister Cup, so let's take a look back at their previous matches.
Since 2022, Central Valley Fuego and South Georgia Tormenta have played a total of six matches. Across these matches, Fuego has scored 10 goals in total, with the teams being tied 3-3. Fuego holds the most recent victory, defeating Tormenta at their 2024 home opener 2-1.
Coming off a draw from their match against Richmond Kickers, Fuego has shown determination in their efforts to flip their 2024 season for the better. As Round 5 of the Jägermeister Cup match approaches, Fuego is on the hunt to secure their first home win since July 15, 2024.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Central Valley Fuego FC has a (mostly) full roster for Round 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Fuego FC has shown tenacity within the USL Jägermeister Cup, and now bringing the cup home to Fresno, the team is ready to give the fans the win they so long deserve.
NEXT MATCH:
Central Valley Fuego FC hits the road for their July 3rd matchup against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM PT at Future Sports Legends Complex in Windsor, Colorado.
SNAPSHOT: #CVvTRM
Saturday, June 29th, 2024
8 PM PT Kickoff
Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA
FOLLOW LIVE
Streaming Video: ESPN+
In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol
Stats: CVvTRM Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS
CV: 0-3-1
TRM: 0-1-3
