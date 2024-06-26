Chattanooga Takes on Omaha in Jägermeister Cup, Round 5

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







This Thursday, June 27th the Red Wolves head on the road to face off against Union Omaha in the fifth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Red Wolves competed against Omaha June 5th, at CHI Memorial Stadium, resulting in a 5-2 win for Omaha, with two of Omaha's five goals coming in stoppage time. The Red Wolves hope to maintain their momentum coming off a huge win against South Georgia Tormenta this past Saturday, and secure a win against Omaha on the road. While Chattanooga's roster is healthier than it has been most of the season, the club still has five key players out due to injury including team co-leading scorer Ropapa Mensah.

The match on Saturday, June 22nd against Tormenta resulted in a 3-2 win for the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Red Wolves stepped out in their new Tennessee Iris kits for the match. The match started off with a strong tempo from both teams looking to get an early lead. In the 16th minute it would be the Red Wolves' Mayele Malango to find the back of the net first, but, around the 27th minute, Tormenta's Sebastian Vivas was able to tie up the match. The physicality of the match increased as halftime neared from both sides of the ball looking to go into the half with the lead. Despite efforts from both sides the first half resulted in a 1-1 tie. It didn't take long for Tormenta to take the lead in the first half; however, Chattanooga responded with multiple shots on goal. In the 62nd minute, Jamil Roberts took a one-touch shot that blasted past Tormenta's keeper to make the match an even 2-2. Shortly after, Ropapa Mensah made his way into the match after being out for a month due to an injury. This proved to bring the Red Wolves a spark that they had been missing and just into the first minute of stoppage time as Ropapa found Marsh to secure the game winning goal, in a trademark stoppage time win for the Red Wolves. Chattanooga maintained a strong defense throughout the rest of stoppage time and were able to secure a 3-2 win against Tormenta.

Union Omaha most recently competed against Forward Madison. The match resulted in a 2-0 victory for Madison. Madison came out strong offensively, and Omaha fought to keep Madison from securing a goal. Late into the first half, Madison was granted a penalty kick, and were able to take the 1-0 lead. Despite an outstanding defensive performance for Omaha, the Owls were not able to stop the undefeated Flamingos. Madison found the back of the net once more late into the second half off of a one-two passing combination securing their home win 2-0.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will stay on the road for their next match against Spokane Velocity FC. The match will take place on Saturday, July 6th. This will be the Red Wolves first time competing against Velocity, but if Chattanooga can continue to return players from injury, the club has high hopes as the season progresses.

MARSH, ROBERTS RECEIVE LEAGUE HONORS FOR WEEK 12 PERFORMANCE

Chevone Marsh picked up his second nomination for League One's Team of the Week for the second time this season after winning Player of the Week in Week 10.

Jamil Roberts' game-tying goal has been nominated for League One's Goal of the Week. This goal was Roberts' first of the season against his former club and first since 2022 when he scored the championship-winning goal against the Red Wolves.

MENSAH REJOINS INJURED LIST AMONG RUIZ, HERNANDEZ, RENTERIS AND FILIPE

After returning to play on Saturday, June 22nd against South Georgia Tormenta, Ropapa Mensah will miss this week's match in Omaha with a lower body injury. He entered the match as a second half substitute for Stefan Lukic in the 70th minute and provided the assist on Marsh's game-winning goal.

Ricky Ruiz and Pedro Hernandez will be unavailable due to concussion and lower body injury, respectively. Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe remain unavailable with lower body injuries as well.

CHATTANOOGA ON LEAGUE ONE COMPETITION SCORING STREAK

The Chattanooga Red Wolves enter this week's match on a four-match scoring streak dating back to June 2nd against Greenville Triumph. They have also scored against Union Omaha on June 5th, Charlotte Independence on June 14th, and South Georgia Tormenta on June 22nd.

While Mayele Malango and Chevone Marsh have carried much of the offensive load in Mensah's extended absence, the Red Wolves have seen an uptick in scoring from secondary sources in Declan Watters and Jamil Roberts. Malango and Marsh have now tied Mensah in goals for League One stats.

