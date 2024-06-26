Come Meet the Zephyr FC Players

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







When the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to downtown Spokane on June 29-30, the USL Spokane Team Store will have a access to Zephyr FC and Velocity FC team merch, player autographs and giveaways.

On both days of Hoopfest 2024, while thousands of basketball players and their fans are hooping it up on the courts outside, the USL Team Store located inside the Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., will be the place to celebrate the other sport played with a large, round ball - soccer.

At a table just outside the team store on Spokane Falls Boulevard across from the Convention Center, fans of Velocity FC and Zephyr FC will be able to pick up free team schedule posters and other giveaway items. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

Inside the air conditioned store, members of Zephyr FC, the new women's Division One pro team beginning play in the USL Super League in August, will be on hand to greet fans and sign autographs. Fans of both Zephyr and Velocity, the pro men's team playing in USL League One, will find team merch on sale for 20% off (some exclusions apply).

The store will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The giveaway table outside the store will be staffed until 4 p.m. both days. Player meet and greets will be held inside the store from 10 a.m. to noon both days.

Come and join the excitement surrounding professional soccer in Spokane! For more information about Spokane Velocity FC or Spokane Zephyr FC, visit www.spokanevelocityfc.com/ or www.spokanezephyrfc.com/.

