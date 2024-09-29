Match Notes (9.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa

Competition: USL Championship

Date: September 29, 2024

Kick off time: 3:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 75 degrees, sunny

Venue: Pioneer Stadium

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: CBS Golazo, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Roots have dropped back below 500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 13 losses, and 5 games remaining.

Last Meeting:

TUL 0, OAK 1

Last Three Games:

September 29, 2024

HFD 2, OAK 0

September 14, 2024

OAK 0, SA 1

September 7, 2024

NC 5, OAK 0

Last Starting XI vs Hartford Athletic: 4-3-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Justin Rasmussen

M - Rafael Baca

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.