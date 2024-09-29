Match Notes (9.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
Competition: USL Championship
Date: September 29, 2024
Kick off time: 3:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 75 degrees, sunny
Venue: Pioneer Stadium
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: CBS Golazo, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Roots have dropped back below 500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 13 losses, and 5 games remaining.
Last Meeting:
TUL 0, OAK 1
Last Three Games:
September 29, 2024
HFD 2, OAK 0
September 14, 2024
OAK 0, SA 1
September 7, 2024
NC 5, OAK 0
Last Starting XI vs Hartford Athletic: 4-3-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Justin Rasmussen
M - Rafael Baca
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
