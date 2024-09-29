Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Claims Inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup Crown

WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC won the inaugural edition of the USL Jägermeister Cup, downing Forward Madison FC on penalties, 5-4, following a 1-1 affair in regular time. The third-year side's victory in the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Final at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium clinches its first trophy in club history.

Forward Madison FC came out flying, as Christian Chaney got on the end of a looped pass from Wolfgang Prentice to put his side up 1-0 just nine minutes into the match. Three minutes later though, the Hailstorm equalized, as the Group Stage's leading scorer, Bruno Rendón, hit the back of the net after bringing down a lofted cross from first-year professional Ethan Hoard.

Despite the back-and-forth momentum of the rest of the match, the final score in regular time concluded at 1-1, and subsequently, the match advanced directly to penalty kicks. Both sides were hitting their marks until a heroic save on Madison's fourth penalty from Hailstorm goalkeeper Lalo Delgado put his side ahead, with the Hailstorm ultimately winning the shootout, 5-4.

Northern Colorado completely dominated the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup from start to finish. The Hailstorm were the only team to finish the Group Stage without suffering a loss, racking up a 6-0-2 record to finish atop the West Group. Northern Colorado's near-perfect Group Stage performance was highlighted by a 5-1 thrashing of Knoxville on May 11 and a 2-0 victory against Omaha on July 19. Through all eight rounds, the Hailstorm led all clubs with 22 goals, a +12 goal differential, 19 big chances created and 62 shots on target.

The Hailstorm cruised to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final following a 2-0 Semifinal victory against fellow West Group foe, Union Omaha, on Sept. 11. The USL Jägermeister Cup Final served as Northern Colorado's first-ever participation in a final across its three seasons of existence. Of the six clubs that have joined USL League One since 2022, Northern Colorado become the first to lift a trophy.

"Massive congratulations to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on winning the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup after navigating the entire tournament without conceding a single loss," said USL League One Presiden Lee O'Neill. "It was thrilling to watch the first edition of this competition unfold throughout the season as our goal of providing our teams with more matches of consequence and more opportunities to win trophies was fulfilled. Congratulations once more to the Hailstorm on lifting their first trophy in club history!"

SCORING SUMMARY

MAD - Chaney (Prentice) 9' - WATCH

NCO - Rendón (Hoard) 12' - WATCH

PENALTY SHOOTOUT

MAD - Boyce, scored; McLaughlin, scored; Mesias, scored; Crull, saved; Chaney, scored

NCO - Langlois, scored; Hernández, scored; Powder, scored; García, scored; Hoard, scored

