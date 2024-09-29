San Antonio Drops Contest Against Rhode Island FC

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC dropped its home contest against Rhode Island FC, falling to the expansion sides 1-3 in the squads' first-ever meeting.

San Antonio experienced some early adversity, falling behind in the first minute with a Rhode Island FC strike. SAFC answered back quickly, with Juan Agudelo heading in a cross from Nelson Flores Blanco in the 20th minute.

The visitors jumped back ahead at the start of the second half with a score in the 51st minute and clinched the three points with a goal in 83rd minute.

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns to action at home next weekend, hosting Sacramento Republic FC Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

RI: Albert Dikwa (Assisted by Noah Fuson) 1'

SA: Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Nelson Flores Blanco) 20'

RI: Clay Holstad (Assisted by Albert Dikwa) 51'

RI: Joe Brito (Assisted by Noah Fuson) 83'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 8-14-7 on the season with 31 points, remaining in 10th place and four points below the playoff line.

Juan Agudelo scored his team-leading eighth score of the season, tied for ninth-most in the Western Conference.

Agudelo has three goal contributions in the last three home games with one goal and two assists.

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco recorded his first assist for the club since joining in June.

SAFC has scored in its last six home matches this season.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez created four chances in the match, now leading USL Championship with 67 this season.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega returned from injury, making his first appearance since Aug. 31.

Sisniega made four saves on the night.

Attendance: 6,620

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Trova Boni (Hugo Mbongue 85'), Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 78'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura (Jesús Brígido 59'), Kevon Lambert, Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo, Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Machop Chol, Jake LaCava, Daniel Rios, Richard Sanchez, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

RI: Zach Herivaux (Yellow Card) 17'

RI: Clay Holstad (Yellow Card) 25'

RI: Frank Nodarse (Yellow Card) 43'

SA: Bura (Yellow Card) 44'

RI: Noah Fuson (Yellow Card) 45'

RI: Albert Dikwa (Yellow Card) 62'

SA: Kevon Lambert (Yellow Card) 79'

RI: Noah Fuson (Second Yellow Card) 85'

SA: Luis Solignac (Yellow Card) 86'

SA: Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 86'

RI: Jojea Kwizera (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On bouncing back from the loss)

We will be critiquing, of course, because there were some things that we did do well, right? There were positives, definitely, just inconsistency in individual accidents, you have to be more consistent. That's what top teams do. We fell short again tonight. We've got five games. There's still a chance to make playoffs. We have five games, and we're going to fight.

(On challenging the team's upcoming opponents)

You got to beat the best teams. I've said that from day one. I believe in that if we beat those teams, then we deserve to be in playoffs You know, we have five games left. Our focus is on fighting and taking it one game at a time, as the message has been consistent for five years now. We must fight every single action, every single moment, every single game - that starts now with this upcoming opponent.

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco

(On what the team can improve on in its final matches)

Play a full match. You know, come in sharp in the first 15 minutes of the game so you don't concede, and then second half, come with the same energy. We've been lacking on that a little bit, and we got to pick it up, but we're going to fight and we're going to figure it out, and in these last five games, we're going to give it all.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.