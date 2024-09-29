Two Stoppage Time Goals Spell Disaster for Phoenix Rising

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising was on the wrong side of late goals, dropping a one goal lead and three points at home.

In a dramatic match that showcased a new lineup and formation, Phoenix Rising (9-9-11) suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to Las Vegas Lights, conceding two late goals in stoppage time. Despite the setback, the team remains five points above the playoff line as they prepare for their final Dollar Beer Night of the regular season next Friday against Monterey Bay FC.

Phoenix Rising had a different look, with both Remi Cabral and Tomas Angel in the starting lineup and Rocco Rios Novo wearing the captain's armband. The club set up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Tomas playing as a false nine and Cabral stretching the backline.

The match began with back-and-forth play as both teams tried to establish their identity early, but Las Vegas quickly seized the initiative. They controlled 69% of possession in the opening 15 minutes and created four shots that were either blocked before reaching Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rios Novo or missed the target. It took 24 minutes for Las Vegas to register the first shot on goal, with Gennardo Nigro forcing a diving save to Rios Novo's left.

Rising wasn't far behind, earning a corner kick in the 30th minute. Charlie Dennis delivered a cross that Remi Cabral knocked down into a Las Vegas defender, with the deflection sending the ball off the crossbar before it was cleared. The game then settled, with each team managing two more shots before the end of the half.

The second half started much slower than the first, with Las Vegas continuing to control possession, but neither team creating many chances. The first shot of the half came ten minutes in, when Valentin Noel attempted to beat Rios Novo after spotting him off his line. He struck it from distance, but Rios Novo had it covered, pushing the ball over the crossbar.

With an hour gone, Phoenix Rising found the opening goal. Capitalizing on a poor touch by Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena, Rising won the turnover, and Jearl Margaritha played the ball into the box, where Cabral placed it past the Vegas keeper. This marked his seventh goal of the USL Championship season and his first since scoring against Sacramento Republic in late May.

With 90 minutes played, it seemed Phoenix Rising was on track to secure all three points and achieve its second consecutive win at home. However, with seven minutes of stoppage time remaining, Vegas scored twice in the 90+6 and 90+9 minutes. The first goal came from Jean-Claude Ngando, who bent a set piece around the wall from distance into the back of the net. Vegas scored its second three minutes later, as a cross from Joe Gyau was slightly deflected by Grayson Doody, settling into the far corner of the goal.

It was the first match Phoenix Rising lost at home since April 20, and it marked the 18th point Las Vegas Lights has earned in the USL Championship this season from a losing position. However, results on the night across the league went Rising's way, and the Phoenix team still maintains a five-point cushion above the playoff line with five matches left to play.

Phoenix Rising returns home next Friday for its final Dollar Beer Night of the regular season. Rising will welcome Monterey Bay FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets today at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

Scoring:

PHX - 60 ¬Â² Remi Cabral (Jearl Margaritha)

LV - 90+6 ¬Â² Jean-Claude Ngando

LV - 90+9 ¬Â² Grayson Doody (Joe Gyau)

Discipline:

PHX - 17 ¬Â² Pape Mar Boye (Caution)

PHX - 70 ¬Â² Mo Traore (Caution)

LV - 74 ¬Â² Ousman Jabang (Caution)

PHX - 86 ¬Â² Alejandro Fuenmayor (Caution)

LV - 90+1 ¬Â² Khori Bennett (Caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Rocco Rios Novo, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Mohamed Traore, Pape Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke, Remi Cabral (63 ¬Â² Renzo Zambrano), Edgardo Rito (63 ¬Â² Darius Johnson), JP Scearce, Charlie Dennis (88 ¬Â² Giulio Doratiotto), Jearl Margaritha (88 ¬Â² Dariusz Formella), Tomas Angel (75 ¬Â² Juan Carlos Azocar).

Substitutes Not Used - Gabi Torres, Patrick Rakovsky, Jamison Ping, Christopher Grote.

Las Vegas Lights FC - Raiko Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro (90+6 ¬Â² Grayson Doody), Maliek Howell (90+6 ¬Â² Elias Gartig), Joe Hafferty, Shawn Smart, Christian Pinzon (71 ¬Â² Joe Gyau), Ousman Jabang (77 ¬Â² Vaughn Covil), Jean-Claude Ngando, Solomon Asante (77 ¬Â² Coleman Gannon), Valentin Noel, Khori Bennett.

Substitutes Not Used - Edison Azcona, George Marks.

