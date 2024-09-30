Match Notes - PFC vs Valour FC ð??¡ National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC and Valour FC meet on the pitch in Winnipeg at 5:00 p.m. PT on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This is the last meeting between the sides in the 2024 regular season. Pacific sits just four points ahead of Valour in the standings with both teams looking to secure a win as the playoff race tightens. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Storylines:

Offensive Burst: In the last four games, Pacific has scored a total of nine goals which has helped them into the fifth playoff spot. A key player driving the team's offensive surge is Moses Dyer, who has scored four goals in the last four games, and was on this week's CPL Team of the Week.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Pacific and Valour will honour the day by wearing their Indigenous-themed kits. As the hosts, Valour FC will hold a variety of special events to honour Indigenous Nations across the country, with a particular focus on those in Manitoba and British Columbia.

