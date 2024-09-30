Canadian Premier League Partners with Soccerex Miami 2024

September 30, 2024







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has entered an institutional partnership with Soccerex Miami 2024 ahead of the fifth installment of the best-in-class football business industry event this coming November in Florida.

As an institutional partner, representatives from the CPL League Office and its Clubs will attend and participate in the two-day conference, which will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 14. Speaking engagements featuring representatives from the CPL will be announced at a later date.

Soccerex Miami 2024 will welcome more than 2,000 delegates, who will enjoy two days of interacting with senior soccer executives, more than 24 hours of content, engaging activities with exhibitors and social networking events.

"We are looking forward to representing the Canadian Premier League at Soccerex Miami 2024 and continuing to develop relationships across the global football industry," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League. "Now is an exciting time for soccer in the Americas, and we are committed to playing our part in the growth of the game in this part of the world by sharing best practices in terms of growing soccer fandom, establishing local partnerships, driving revenues, developing players, creating high-performance environments and more."

Leading figures from around the world of soccer will attend Soccerex to provide insight on topics most pertinent to the game, including infrastructure, operations, fan engagement, technology, performance, the growth of the women's game, major tournament organization, sponsorship, academies, scouting, athlete development, broadcasting and more.

"We are delighted to welcome the Canadian Premier League as Institutional Partners and look forward to seeing them at Soccerex Miami this November," said Patrick McCreanor, Soccerex CEO. "It is an incredibly exciting time for football in the Americas and we see the CPL playing a huge part in helping to drive the continued growth of the game in the region as we head towards World Cup 2026 and beyond."

