Vancouver FC Forward Mikaël Cantave Earns Call up for Haiti

September 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC forward Mikaël Cantave has earned his third call up to the Haitian Men's National team in 2024 ahead of the nation's next group stage matches in the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League (CNL).

Cantave, 27, was most recently called up to the Haitian Men's National Team for the opening matches in Group C of League B in the 2024/25 CNL. The native of Ottawa, Ont., started in Haiti's first match against Puerto Rico on Friday, Sept. 6 followed by a second-half substitute appearance in Haiti's second game against Sint Maarten, where he scored two goals including finding the back of the net just two minutes into play.

Haiti is currently undefeated in Group C, having registered a combined ten goals in the nation's first two CNL matches, as Cantave and the team now face Aruba in back-to-back games. The matches will be contested at Estadio Guillermo Próspero Trinidad in Oranjestad, Aruba on Friday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 14. Haiti's final two Group C matches will be played in November where they'll once again face Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten.

Prior to his call up for the CNL, Cantave represented Haiti for the first time this year in the country's Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers in June, where he made two appearances and registered one assist. Cantave has registered 16 caps for Haiti, the country of his father's birth, since making his international debut in 2018 ahead of the attacker's Concacaf debut in the CNL that same year. He has since scored four goals and registered two assists in international competition.

Cantave joined Vancouver as a mid-season transfer in June 2023 and has made 26 starts in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles. The 27-year-old attacker has registered five goals and five assists in his VFC career, including one goal and three assists this season, setting a new Canadian Premier League (CPL) career high for single-season assists.

Cantave will not be available for Vancouver's final CPL regular season home match on Sunday, Oct. 13 against Valour FC for the club's Fan Appreciation Match. The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and tickets can still be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.